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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On July 12

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Adames has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .224 BA, .276 OBP and .416 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 45 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 6.46 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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