Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On July 10

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .280 OBP and .426 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 45 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-2 with a 6.95 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.