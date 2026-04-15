Willy Adames And Giants Take On Reds On April 15

Adames is hitting for a .273 BA, .324 OBP and .545 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (1-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

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