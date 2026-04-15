Willy Adames And Giants Take On Reds On April 15
Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .273 BA, .324 OBP and .545 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Reds.
Rhett Lowder (1-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.