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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Take On Reds On April 14

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .258 BA, .313 OBP and .500 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored seven runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Orioles.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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