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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Rays On May 3

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .194 BA, .235 OBP and .341 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 12 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Steven Matz (4-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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