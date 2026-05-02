Willy Adames And Giants Take On Rays On May 2

Adames is hitting for a .200 BA, .242 OBP and .352 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored 12 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second this season.

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