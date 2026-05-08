Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Pirates On May 8

Adames is hitting for a .194 BA, .232 OBP and .333 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored 13 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Pirates will send Carmen Mlodzinski (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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