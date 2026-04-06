Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Phillies On April 6

Adames is hitting for a .184 BA, .244 OBP and .316 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored two runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-0) to make his second start of the season.

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