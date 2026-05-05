Willy Adames And Giants Take On Padres On May 5

Adames is hitting for a .197 BA, .236 OBP and .343 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 12 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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