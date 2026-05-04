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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Padres On May 4

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, on Monday, May 4 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .195 BA, .236 OBP and .346 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 12 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rays.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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