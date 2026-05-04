Willy Adames And Giants Play Padres On May 4

Adames is hitting for a .195 BA, .236 OBP and .346 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 12 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rays.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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