Willy Adames And Giants Play Orioles On April 12

Adames is hitting for a .259 BA, .317 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored seven runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Cade Povich starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.

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