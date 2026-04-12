Willy Adames And Giants Play Orioles On April 12
Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Adames has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .259 BA, .317 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored seven runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Orioles.
Cade Povich starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.