Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Orioles On April 11
Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Adames has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .273 BA, .322 OBP and .527 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored seven runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Orioles.
Chris Bassitt (0-2) starts for the Orioles, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.