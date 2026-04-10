FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Orioles On April 10

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Adames has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .260 BA, .315 OBP and .460 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored six runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Shane Baz (0-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News