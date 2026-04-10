Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Orioles On April 10

Adames is hitting for a .260 BA, .315 OBP and .460 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored six runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Shane Baz (0-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.

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