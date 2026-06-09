Willy Adames And Giants Take On Nationals On June 9

Adames is hitting for a .238 BA, .283 OBP and .438 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 34 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Andrew Alvarez (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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