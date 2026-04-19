Willy Adames And Giants Take On Nationals On April 19

Adames is hitting for a .262 BA, .311 OBP and .488 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 11 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (0-3 with an 11.49 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.

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