Willy Adames And Giants Take On Nationals On April 19
Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Adames has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .262 BA, .311 OBP and .488 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 11 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Nationals.
Miles Mikolas (0-3 with an 11.49 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.