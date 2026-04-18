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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Face Nationals On April 18

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Adames has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .269 BA, .321 OBP and .513 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 10 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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