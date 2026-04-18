Willy Adames And Giants Face Nationals On April 18

Adames is hitting for a .269 BA, .321 OBP and .513 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 10 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.

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