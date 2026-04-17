Willy Adames And Giants Face Nationals On April 17

Adames is hitting for a .260 BA, .316 OBP and .507 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored eight runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Reds.

Zack Littell (0-1) takes the mound for the Nationals to make his third start of the season.

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