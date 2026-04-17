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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Face Nationals On April 17

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .260 BA, .316 OBP and .507 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored eight runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Reds.

Zack Littell (0-1) takes the mound for the Nationals to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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