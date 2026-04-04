Willy Adames And Giants Play Mets On April 4

Adames is hitting for a .226 BA, .273 OBP and .387 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored two runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Mets.

The Mets will send Clay Holmes (1-0) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.