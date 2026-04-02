Willy Adames And Giants Face Mets On April 2

Adames is hitting for a .250 BA, .250 OBP and .417 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Mets will look to David Peterson (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.