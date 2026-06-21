Willy Adames And Giants Face Marlins On June 21
Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .226 BA, .270 OBP and .426 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 37 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.
Ryan Gusto gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.