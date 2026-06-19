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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Marlins On June 19

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, June 19 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Adames has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .274 OBP and .434 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 36 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.

Lake Bachar makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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