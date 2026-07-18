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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Mariners On July 18

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Adames has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .280 OBP and .425 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 46 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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