Willy Adames And Giants Play Mariners On July 18

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .280 OBP and .425 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 46 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

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