Willy Adames And Giants Play Mariners On July 17

Adames is hitting for a .230 BA, .281 OBP and .420 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 45 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 3 for 4 with an RBI against the Rockies.

The Mariners will send Bryce Miller (4-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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