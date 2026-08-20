Willy Adames And Giants Play Guardians On Aug. 20

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .288 OBP and .416 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 59 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (11-7) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched, with 190 strikeouts.

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