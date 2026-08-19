Willy Adames And Giants Take On Guardians On Aug. 19

Adames is hitting for a .224 BA, .285 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 59 runs. In 485 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his most recent action (on Aug. 12 against the Astros) he went 1 for 3.

Parker Messick (9-7 with a 2.59 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.