Willy Adames And Giants Face Diamondbacks On May 19

Adames is hitting for a .238 BA, .273 OBP and .376 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 18 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Ryne Nelson (1-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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