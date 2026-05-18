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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 18

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .234 BA, .265 OBP and .356 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 17 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Athletics.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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