Willy Adames And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 18

Adames is hitting for a .234 BA, .265 OBP and .356 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 17 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Athletics.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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