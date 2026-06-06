Willy Adames And Giants Face Cubs On June 6

Adames is hitting for a .250 BA, .296 OBP and .460 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 34 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBIs) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Ben Brown gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.92 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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