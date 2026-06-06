Willy Adames And Giants Face Cubs On June 6
Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Adames has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .250 BA, .296 OBP and .460 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 34 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBIs) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Ben Brown gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.92 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.