Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Cubs On June 5

Adames is hitting for a .244 BA, .286 OBP and .432 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 30 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 6 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

The Cubs will send Edward Cabrera (3-2) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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