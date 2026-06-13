Willy Adames And Giants Play Cubs On June 13
Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Adames has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .232 BA, .278 OBP and .426 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 34 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.
The Cubs are sending Ben Brown (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.