Willy Adames And Giants Play Cubs On June 13

Adames is hitting for a .232 BA, .278 OBP and .426 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 34 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Ben Brown (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.