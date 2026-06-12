Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Cubs On June 12

Adames is hitting for a .234 BA, .281 OBP and .431 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 34 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Javier Assad (3-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

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