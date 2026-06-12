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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Cubs On June 12

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 12 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Adames has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .234 BA, .281 OBP and .431 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 34 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Javier Assad (3-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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