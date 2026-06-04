Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On June 4

Adames is hitting for a .242 BA, .285 OBP and .430 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 29 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Coleman Crow (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.

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