Willy Adames And Giants Face Brewers On June 1

Adames is hitting for a .243 BA, .281 OBP and .426 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 28 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and a walk) against the Rockies.

The Brewers will look to Shane Drohan (2-1) in his second start this season.

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