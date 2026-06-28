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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Take On Braves On June 28

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will face the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Adames has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .230 BA, .275 OBP and .432 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 40 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.14 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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