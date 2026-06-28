Willy Adames And Giants Take On Braves On June 28

Adames is hitting for a .230 BA, .275 OBP and .432 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 40 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.14 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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