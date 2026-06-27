Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Braves On June 27

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .275 OBP and .433 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 40 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his last game against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.71 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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