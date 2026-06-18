Willy Adames And Giants Take On Braves On June 18

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .274 OBP and .434 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 36 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.

Martin Perez gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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