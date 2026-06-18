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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Take On Braves On June 18

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Adames has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .274 OBP and .434 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 36 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.

Martin Perez gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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