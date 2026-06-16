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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Braves On June 16

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Adames has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .274 OBP and .418 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 34 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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