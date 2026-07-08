Willy Adames And Giants Play Blue Jays On July 8

Adames is hitting for a .231 BA, .281 OBP and .423 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 44 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.