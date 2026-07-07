Willy Adames And Giants Play Blue Jays On July 7

Adames is hitting for a .231 BA, .281 OBP and .425 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 44 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Spencer Miles (4-1) out for his third start of the season.

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