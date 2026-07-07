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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Blue Jays On July 7

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .231 BA, .281 OBP and .425 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 44 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Spencer Miles (4-1) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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