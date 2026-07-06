Willy Adames And Giants Take On Blue Jays On July 6

Adames is hitting for a .232 BA, .279 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 43 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.19 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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