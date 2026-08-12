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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 12

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will face the Houston Astros at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .223 BA, .283 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 58 runs. In 481 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Bryan King will start for the Astros, his first this season.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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