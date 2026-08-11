Willy Adames And Giants Take On Astros On Aug. 11

Adames is hitting for a .221 BA, .281 OBP and .410 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 58 runs. In 477 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Hunter Brown (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

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