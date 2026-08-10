Willy Adames And Giants Play Astros On Aug. 10

Adames is hitting for a .222 BA, .281 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 58 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Tigers.

The Astros will look to Hayden Wesneski (2-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.