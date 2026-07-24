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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Face Angels On July 24

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park, on Friday, July 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Adames has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .227 BA, .279 OBP and .433 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 50 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI against the Royals.

The Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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