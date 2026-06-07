Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Yankees On June 7

Contreras is hitting for a .299 BA, .394 OBP and .540 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Cam Schlittler (7-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.89 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.

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