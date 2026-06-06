Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 6

Contreras is hitting for a .299 BA, .394 OBP and .540 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

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