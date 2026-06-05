Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Yankees On June 5

Contreras is hitting for a .295 BA, .392 OBP and .527 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Ryan Weathers (2-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season.

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