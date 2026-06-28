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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Yankees On June 28

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Contreras has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .377 OBP and .527 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon (4-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.70 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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