Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 27

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .375 OBP and .525 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.62 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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