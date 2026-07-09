Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play White Sox On July 9

Contreras is hitting for a .285 BA, .379 OBP and .542 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (6-3) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.39 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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